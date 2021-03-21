Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 23,780 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $477,000.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,405 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of BJ opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

