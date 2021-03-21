Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCUS opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

