Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCUS opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.26.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.