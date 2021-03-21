Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $10.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.