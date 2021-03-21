Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $89,993,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

