Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.17.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $372.53 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.87 and its 200 day moving average is $381.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

