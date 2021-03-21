Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.82 and a beta of 3.09.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.