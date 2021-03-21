American International Group Inc. Has $21.22 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 924,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,488,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,520,000 after buying an additional 83,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,506,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $409.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.32.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

