Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 14,761 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Itron worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Itron by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itron by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $89.34 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.