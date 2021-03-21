Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $239.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

