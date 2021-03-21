Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,730,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $155.89 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.46.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

