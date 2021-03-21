Reby Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,659 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of CARR opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

