American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Allstate worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

