3,019 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Reby Advisors LLC

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $42.95.

