3,122 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Purchased by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

XOP opened at $83.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $92.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

