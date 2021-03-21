Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,673 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.