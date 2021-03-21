ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

ProAssurance stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

