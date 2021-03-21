Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target at $32.18

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,935.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $23,793,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

