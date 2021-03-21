Zacks: Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,914,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $138.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.