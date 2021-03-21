Zacks: Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,914,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $138.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

