Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $220,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

