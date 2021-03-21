Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

