Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 64,990 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.79 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

