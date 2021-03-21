CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 43.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $17,036.68 and $148.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005679 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UVUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.