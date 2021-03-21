Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Shopify by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Shopify by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,120.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,263.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

