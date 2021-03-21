Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Reduced by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $473.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.01 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

