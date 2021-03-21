Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $73,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

