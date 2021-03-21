VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0881 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $3,884.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,128.54 or 1.00012139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00036213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00075255 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003400 BTC.

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,538,935 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

