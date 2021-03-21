Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.