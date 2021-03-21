Alexander Mclean Sells 36,000 Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,019,250.
TSE:EFL opened at C$2.07 on Friday. Electrovaya Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$273.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00.
About Electrovaya
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.