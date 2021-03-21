Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Announces $0.08 Interim Dividend

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.06.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, and supply management. Supply Network Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Pemulwuy, Australia.

