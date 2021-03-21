Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Announces $0.08 Interim Dividend

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.06.
About Supply Network
