Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
MTT opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.59.
About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust
