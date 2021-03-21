Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of HYI opened at $15.29 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

