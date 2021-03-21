Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

