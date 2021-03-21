CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

