Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 6th

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

