Medifast, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

Medifast has raised its dividend payment by 213.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MED opened at $238.34 on Friday. Medifast has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.71 and a 200-day moving average of $200.22.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. The firm had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

