Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $146.62 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

