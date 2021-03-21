Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of VLO opened at $73.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,455.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

