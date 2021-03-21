Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Synacor had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%.

Shares of SYNC opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $86.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.63. Synacor has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.20.

SYNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Synacor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

