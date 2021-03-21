G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q1 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.05-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.41 million.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $34.61 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GIII. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.82.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

