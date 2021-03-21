Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bandwidth by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bandwidth by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -114.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.40.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,316 shares of company stock valued at $42,703,943. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.