CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

PPG stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.53 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

