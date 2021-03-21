CWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,630 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -166.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold 23,997 shares of company stock worth $1,554,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

