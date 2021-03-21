Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:EOI opened at $16.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

