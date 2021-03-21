Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EOI opened at $16.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $58,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

