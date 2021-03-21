Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
NYSE ETX opened at $22.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.