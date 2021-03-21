Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
EIM opened at $13.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $13.70.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
