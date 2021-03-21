Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AGD opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

