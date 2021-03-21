Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $11.93 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
