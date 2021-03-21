Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $11.93 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

