PayPie Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $35.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00051718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $365.47 or 0.00650602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.