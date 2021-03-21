Polis (POLIS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,440.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Polis has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $1,440.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Polis token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077271 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.